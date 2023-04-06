S. Korea to invest 160 tln won in key tech sectors by 2027

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will funnel a total of 160 trillion won (US$122 billion) into research and development to foster research capabilities in the three key technology sectors of semiconductors, displays and next-generation batteries by 2027, the science ministry said Thursday.

Under the road map submitted to a government meeting, the funding jointly created by the government and private sector will be used to help local companies and research centers secure cutting-edge technologies and create new markets in the three tech sectors, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

A total of 100 specified technologies, including semiconductor devices, free-form displays and hydrogen fuel cells, will be given priority for the government funding.

As a first step, the government will set up a private-public consultative body later this year to map out plans to launch government-funded R&D projects and share their results with the industry.

The government's R&D scheme also includes programs to encourage well-educated students and experts to get jobs in the related industries in a timely manner and to create social infrastructure for effective R&D.

"Semiconductors, displays and next-generation batteries are the sectors that have supported the Korean economy on the back of competitiveness of our private sector," Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said in a statement. "The government will join hands with the private sector to expand R&D investment to lead the world in the key technology sectors."

South Korea has been strengthening financial and administrative support for the country's key economic-driving sectors, like semiconductors, as a way to regain growth momentum for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Last month, the parliament passed a bill aimed at supporting the semiconductor industry by giving bigger tax incentives to chipmakers and other strategic industries.



view larger image This file photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the company's semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

