SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon hints at exercising more vetos against bills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't, parties to decide on bill adding school violence records to university admission process (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gangnam shocked by drug-spiked drinks (Donga Ilbo)

-- Trump in court; U.S. divided (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't, parties mull over keeping school violence records until people seek jobs (Segye Times)

-- Drinks spiked with drugs handed over in Daechi area (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition party proposes 10 mln-won loans to everyone (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. divided over hateful politics triggered by Trump (Hankyoreh)

-- Trump in court, claiming innocence (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Savings banks alarmed with default loans of 1 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kia to produce 1 mln EVs annually in 3 years (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Bridge collapses, 1 person dead, as heavy rain falls (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Fervor for World Expo continues (Korea Herald)

-- BIE delegation inspects Busan's main venue for 2030 Expo (Korea Times)

