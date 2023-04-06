SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon hints at exercising more vetos against bills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't, parties to decide on bill adding school violence records to university admission process (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gangnam shocked by drug-spiked drinks (Donga Ilbo)
-- Trump in court; U.S. divided (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't, parties mull over keeping school violence records until people seek jobs (Segye Times)
-- Drinks spiked with drugs handed over in Daechi area (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition party proposes 10 mln-won loans to everyone (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. divided over hateful politics triggered by Trump (Hankyoreh)
-- Trump in court, claiming innocence (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Savings banks alarmed with default loans of 1 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kia to produce 1 mln EVs annually in 3 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Bridge collapses, 1 person dead, as heavy rain falls (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fervor for World Expo continues (Korea Herald)
-- BIE delegation inspects Busan's main venue for 2030 Expo (Korea Times)
