5 companies to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Porsche Korea, Honda Korea Co, and three other companies will voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The five companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Ford Sales & Service Korea and Bike Korea, are recalling a combined 23,986 units of 11 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The recalls are due to software problems in the dashboard of the Porsche Cayenne SUV, faulty safety belts in Honda's Accord gasoline hybrid model and a faulty front brake system in the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV, it said.
Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry added.
