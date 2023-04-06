5 companies to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Porsche Korea, Honda Korea Co, and three other companies will voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The five companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Ford Sales & Service Korea and Bike Korea, are recalling a combined 23,986 units of 11 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls are due to software problems in the dashboard of the Porsche Cayenne SUV, faulty safety belts in Honda's Accord gasoline hybrid model and a faulty front brake system in the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV, it said.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry added.



view larger image Porsche models are displayed at the Seoul Mobility Show at the KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on March 31, 2023. The show runs through April 9. (Yonhap)



(END)