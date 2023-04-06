S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus caseload stayed above 10,000 for the third straight day Thursday as unmasked gatherings increased amid warmer weather, data showed.

The country reported 12,084 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,883,824, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Thursday tally fell from 14,465 cases Wednesday and 13,375 Tuesday, but the daily caseload is higher than the 11,032 recorded a week ago on March 30.

The KDCA added 13 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,309. The number of critically ill patients came to 136, down from 126 a day earlier.

Health authorities are closely monitoring daily infections as outdoor leisure activities are on the rise after most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation, were lifted.



