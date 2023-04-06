PPP leader proposes cutting at least 30 National Assembly seats

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon on Thursday proposed that the number of lawmakers be reduced by at least 30 starting in next year's general elections.

Kim made the remarks as the National Assembly is set to launch a Whole House Committee meeting for the first time in 20 years next week to discuss possible reform measures for the country's election policy.

The Assembly currently consists of 300 seats, with the main opposition Democratic Party and the PPP holding 169 and 115 seats, respectively.

"We shall not forget that the authority of lawmakers has been entrusted by the people," Kim said. "The people are demanding that the number of lawmakers should be reduced."

Noting that the Constitution stipulates the number of lawmakers as 200 people or more, Kim said that a discussion is needed on whether the current 300-seat system is necessary.

A survey of 1,001 adults conducted by Gallup Korea from March 21-23 showed that 57 percent called for reducing the number of lawmakers, while 30 percent said the status quo is sufficient and 9 percent said more seats are needed.

About 70 percent of the respondents in their 50s or older, as well as those who were supporters of the PPP, said that the number of lawmakers should be reduced, while those in their 40s or identified themselves as politically progressive tend to agree to adding more seats, the pollster said.

view larger image Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon speaks in a party meeting at the National Assembly on April 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

