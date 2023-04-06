KBO asks prosecutors to investigate ex-GM over bribery allegations

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league said Thursday it has asked prosecutors to investigate a former club executive recently fired for improper contract negotiations.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said it wants local prosecutors to have a further look into allegations that former Kia Tigers general manager Jang Jung-suk had asked a player for a kickback during contract talks.

Jang was fired by the Tigers on March 29 for allegedly asking free agent catcher Park Dong-won for cash in exchange for a lucrative contract during their negotiations last offseason. Park, who signed with another KBO club, LG Twins, recorded his conversation with Jang and reported the incident to the Tigers and the players association.

The KBO said it reviewed materials submitted by the Tigers regarding the case and decided on Wednesday that it would get prosecutors involved in it.

In a separate case, the KBO also asked prosecutors to investigate a player suspected of having participated in illegal gambling. The league recently received an anonymous tip that an active player has been involved in illegal betting.



view larger image This Feb. 19, 2023, file photo shows former Kia Tigers general manager Jang Jung-suk at an exhibition game between the South Korean national baseball team and the Tigers at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)