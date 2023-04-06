S. Korea to replace Air Force Two presidential jet via aircraft lease

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to replace an aging presidential plane used for domestic and short-distance trips by leasing a new aircraft for five years, officials said Thursday.

The Air Force recently unveiled details of its plan to lease the new Air Force Two, to be used by the president and top government officials, through the Defense Acquisition Program Administration's online procurement system to gather opinions before officially placing an order.

The armed service seeks a five-year aircraft lease under a budget of 279.5 billion won (US$212 million) to replace the current Air Force Two, a Boeing 737-300 that went into service in 1985.

The government recently decided to lease the new Air Force Two after considering buying a new plane, according to sources.

The president usually travels on the larger Air Force One, a Boeing 747-8i.



view larger image This file photo, taken Sept. 5, 2018, shows the Air Force Two taking off from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of the capital. (Yonhap)

