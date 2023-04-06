Yanolja acquires U.S. hospitality solutions company Innsoft for US$8.3 mln

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Yanolja Cloud Pte., the tech affiliate of South Korean booking platform Yanolja Inc., said Thursday it has finalized a deal to acquire Oregon-based Innsoft Inc. for US$8.3 million in a bid to expand its hospitality solutions services in North America.
Yanolja Cloud Pte. plans to launch a new line up of hospitality management solutions targeting the North American market, as well as a new self check-in kiosk within this year with Innsoft by utilizing Innsoft's existing infrastructure, network and expertise.
Innsoft is a U.S. hospitality solutions company offering various hotel management software solutions. Its partners include global reservation platforms, such as Booking.Com International B.V. and Expedia Group Inc.
