2-yr prison term sought for Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung for refusing breathalyzer test

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Thursday sought a two-year prison term for Shin Hye-sung, a member of the long-running idol group Shinhwa, on charges of refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Last October, the 44-year-old singer was caught sleeping in another person's vehicle parked on a street in Seoul's Songpa Ward. He was indicted for illegal use of a vehicle and refusing to comply with a sobriety test.

During a trial at the Seoul Central District Court, Shin admitted to all charges and offered an apology.

However, he stated that he had not intended to use the vehicle but was confused and thought it was his own car, as he was drunk at the time.

The six-member Shinhwa debuted in 1998 as one of the first boy bands formed by SM Entertainment and emerged as one of the top-rung K-pop acts in the early 2000s with a series of hit songs, including "Hey, Come On!" and "Wild Eyes."

Shin was previously arrested in 2007 for a drunk driving offense.



