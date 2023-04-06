The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(2nd LD) BIE delegation wraps up assessment of Busan's expo bid

BUSAN -- The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation is set to wrap up its on-site inspection of Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo with attendance in the final bidding presentation, a lunch with young citizens, a press conference and a fireworks show on Thursday, the third day of its visit to the southeastern port city.

The eight-member team led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE administration and budget committee, received the fourth and final bid presentation from the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan.



Yoon calls on local gov't chiefs to rally behind Expo bid

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called on local government chiefs Thursday to rally behind the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Yoon met with the mayors and governors of 17 major cities and provinces in the southeastern port city for the fourth meeting on cooperation between the central and regional governments.



(LEAD) N. Korea ready to conduct nuke test 'at any time': Seoul's defense minister

SEOUL -- North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test "at any time," South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Thursday, reiterating Seoul's policy focus on bolstering deterrence against Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Lee made the remarks in a briefing to the National Assembly's defense committee, amid tensions heightened by the North's provocative acts, such as its recent unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead and the test of an underwater nuclear attack drone.



S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold security talks this month: defense chief

SEOUL -- Senior defense officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks later this month, Seoul's defense chief said Thursday, as the three nations seek to bolster security cooperation against military threats from North Korea.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup confirmed that the deputy minister-level trilateral meeting will take place this month when asked by Rep. Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party during a session of the National Assembly's defense committee.



Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday ordered the mobilization of all investigative capabilities to root out drug rings and retrieve their criminal proceeds after learning of a recent scam where high school students were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages.

The students reportedly exhibited abnormal symptoms after drinking beverages spiked with methamphetamine, which were given to them by a group of people who tricked them into believing they were good for concentration, according to police.



(LEAD) Seoul shares dip nearly 1.5 pct on tech losses

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended sharply lower Thursday, led by a drop in big techs, amid renewed concerns about an economic recession. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 35.98 points, or 1.44 percent, to close at 2,459.23.



Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. vow to keep close tabs on N. Korea's possible provocations

SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Seoul on Thursday to discuss security issues on the Korean Peninsula amid concerns over North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, shared their assessments of the regional security situation at the foreign ministry building, following the North's recent missile launches.



(LEAD) S. Korea warns of actions over N. Korea's unauthorized use of Kaesong complex

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday it will take necessary steps if North Korea does not respond to Seoul's call to stop the unauthorized use of a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North.

The ministry's call came as Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, carried photos of a South Korean bus running in Pyongyang on Wednesday. It was presumed to be one of about 300 buses used in the Kaesong Industrial Park to transport North Korean workers before the complex was closed down in 2016.



