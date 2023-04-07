(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 7)

More than ready

Busan offers best choice for World Expo 2030



"Amazing ... we were touched and felt like pop stars."

So said the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegates faced with explosive cheers from 5,000 people when they stepped out of Busan Station on Tuesday.

Citizens of Busan will greet all foreign participants and numerous visitors for World Expo 2030 with the same enthusiasm and dynamism.

And they hope the BIE inspection team will convey such zeal and passion to the Paris headquarters. The eight-member delegation leaves Korea today, wrapping up five days of inspection. They scoped out every venue and site and met all related people, from President Yoon Suk Yeol to volunteers.

"Transforming Our World; Navigating Toward a Better Future." If some find this theme somewhat plain and abstract, they are oblivious to the dire situation facing 8 billion people living on this planet. The earth is sick from exploitation, and global villagers suffer from various divides.

Someone must stop this mad march and bridge developed and developing countries. And which nation will do this job better than Korea? This country has undergone everything in one-and-a-half centuries, from forced opening to colonization, liberation, war, and unprecedented economic growth in world history. Korea wants to share its experiences with latecomers and discuss how to sustain this planet better and longer with frontrunners.

Of all Korean cities, none fits this role more perfectly than Busan.

Busan, 400 km southeast of Seoul, is Korea's first port for foreign trade. The city had only 3,300 people when it opened to the world with the Japan-Korea Treaty in 1876. During the Korean War (1950-53), the city became Korea's temporary capital, teeming with about 300,000 people, including refugees. Now, it has grown into the nation's second-largest city after Seoul, with a population of 3.3 million.

In the early stage of the fratricidal war, North Korean troops occupied all of South Korea except Busan and its surrounding area. The United Nations sent an allied force of 16 nations to defend the South and this city, which explains why it has the U.N. Cemetery. It would be more than symbolic if Busan could give back what it received from the world by hosting the globe's largest trade fair. It will demonstrate Koreans' spirit of repaying kindness as their nation shifts from a recipient to a donor.

Symbolism aside, Korea deserves to hold a Registered (Universal) Expo. The nation has already hosted the Recognized (International) Expo twice -- Daejeon in 1993 and Yeosu in 2012 -- to international acclaim. Busan started later than its competitors. However, Korea has two come-from-behind victory stories. In 1988, it became the first developing country to host the Olympic Games. The 1988 Seoul Olympics were one of the largest and most successful global athletic festivals, overcoming the two "Half-Olympics" in Los Angeles and Moscow before it. The 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup also drew a massive audience, demonstrating reconciliation between the two historical rivals to the whole world.

Busan's competing candidates have money or history. However, Busan has the technology and future showcasing Korea's cutting-edge IT industry and globally popular K-Culture with pop music, movies, and dramas. The nation's largest port is also its most prominent tourist attraction. Seoulites visit Busan on weekends to enjoy its long, beautiful beach, food and water sports.

No less significant is the environmental symbolism of 2030 as the target year for the world to achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This marine, ecological city leads Korea's efforts to contribute to the shared global objective.

We hope the guests from BIE fully deliver what they saw and felt in Busan and Korea the past four days to its member nations in June.

Busan citizens and all Koreans will do their best in the seven months until November, when BIE chooses the host city. And they will go all out for the next seven years to host the event as the most successful World Expo in history.

President Yoon told visiting delegates, "Busan is ready." The city is more than ready.

(END)