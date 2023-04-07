Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS Suga #IU

BTS' Suga, IU set to release collaboration single 'People Pt.2'

09:43 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS and diva IU are set to drop their collaboration single, titled "People Pt.2," on Friday, BTS' agency BigHit Music said.

"People Pt.2" is a prerelease track from Suga's debut solo album "D-Day," which is due on April 21.

It is their first collaboration since IU's hit song "Eight" was released in May 2020.

Suga will be the fifth member of the septet to debut as a soloist when he drops the upcoming album under the stage name Agust D, which he has used for his previous individual songs.

It will mark the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020).

view larger image The cover image of "People Pt.2," a collaboration single between BTS member Suga and diva IU, is seen in this photo provided by BTS' agency BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The cover image of "People Pt.2," a collaboration single between BTS member Suga and diva IU, is seen in this photo provided by BTS' agency BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK