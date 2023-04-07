Yoon taps ambassador to Russia for first vice foreign minister

By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday tapped Ambassador to Russia Chang Ho-jin for first vice foreign minister, his office said.
Yoon also nominated current First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong to be ambassador to the United States, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
The nominations come after the sudden replacement of National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han last week over alleged lapses in planning for Yoon's state visit to Washington later this month.
Kim was replaced by Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong.
Both Chang and Cho are career diplomats. Chang previously served as ambassador to Cambodia, while Cho Hyun-dong served as minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, among other posts.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)