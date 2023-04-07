Yoon taps ambassador to Russia for first vice foreign minister

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday tapped Ambassador to Russia Chang Ho-jin for first vice foreign minister, his office said.

Yoon also nominated current First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong to be ambassador to the United States, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The nominations come after the sudden replacement of National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han last week over alleged lapses in planning for Yoon's state visit to Washington later this month.

Kim was replaced by Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong.

Both Chang and Cho are career diplomats. Chang previously served as ambassador to Cambodia, while Cho Hyun-dong served as minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, among other posts.



view larger image This file photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) posing with Ambassador to Russia Chang Ho-jin after presenting him with credentials at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

view larger image First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong speaks during a press conference with foreign correspondents at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Seoul in this file photo taken March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)