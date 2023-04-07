Go to Contents
N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry

15:46 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was not responding to daily contact via an inter-Korean liaison line Friday, South Korea's unification ministry said.

"There was no opening call via the liaison line at 9 a.m.," the ministry said in a message to reporters.

The government said as there was no problem in communication lines in the South, it will closely monitor the situation, including the possibility of a technical problem in the North.

The two Koreas hold phone calls twice a day via their joint liaison office channel.
