(LEAD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was not responding to daily contact via an inter-Korean liaison line Friday, South Korea's unification ministry said.
"There was no opening call via the liaison line at 9 a.m.," the ministry said in a message to reporters.
The government said as there was no problem in communication lines in the South, it will closely monitor the situation, including the possibility of a technical problem in the North.
The two Koreas hold phone calls twice a day at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. via their joint liaison office channel.
The North also did not respond to the opening call via a military communication channel earlier in the day, according to Seoul's military officials.
Regular phone calls via inter-Korean communication channels have previously gone unanswered due to technical reasons. Last June, Pyongyang did not respond to a regular hotline call apparently due to technical glitches caused by heavy rains.
In July 2021, the North restored the inter-Korean hotline, about a year after it severed the contact channel in protest against Seoul activists' leaflet campaigns critical of Pyongyang. The liaison line was again cut off in October and restored later.
