Lawmaker tables bill allowing for death penalty for drug crimes targeting minors

SEOUL -- A ruling party lawmaker on Friday proposed a bill allowing for the death penalty for those convicted of drugging minors amid public outrage over a recent drug scam targeting students.

The revision to the Narcotics Control Act tabled by Rep. Yoo Gyeong-joon of the People Power Party calls for the death penalty, life imprisonment or a prison sentence of at least 10 years for those convicted of drugging minors against their will.



S. Korea, Japan hold working-level consultations after Yoon-Kishida summit

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic consultations here Friday as a follow-up to last month's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The meeting between Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, and her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, comes amid a recent attempt to mend bilateral ties after South Korea announced a plan to compensate forced labor victims on its own without asking for Tokyo's contribution.



(LEAD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea was not responding to daily contact via an inter-Korean liaison line Friday, South Korea's unification ministry said.

"There was no opening call via the liaison line at 9 a.m.," the ministry said in a message to reporters.



Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to handle all drug investigations upon Yoon's order

SEOUL -- The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will take over all investigations related to drug crimes from front-line police stations after President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern crackdown on drug rings, the presidential office said Friday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has also begun necessary preparations to cooperate closely with the police on the investigations, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters.



(3rd LD) LG Electronics Q1 profit down on slow demand

SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday said its operating profit for the January-March period likely declined 23 percent from a year earlier amid the on-going macroeconomic woes that dampened consumer demand.

The South Korean tech company estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.49 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), down 22.9 percent from a year earlier.



Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married

SEOUL -- Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in were set to get married in a private wedding ceremony Friday.

The wedding will be held at a Seoul hotel and comedian Yoo Jae-suk will host the ceremony, according to sources in the music industry.



BLACKPINK's Jisoo sets 1st-week sales record for K-pop female soloist with "ME"

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK member Jisoo's debut solo album "ME" has set a new record for the largest number of first week sales by a K-pop female soloist, her agency said Friday.

"ME" has sold 1.17 million copies in the first week since its release last Friday, YG Entertainment said, citing data from local music market tracker Hanteo Chart.

