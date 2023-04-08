Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #underwater attack drone

N. Korea conducted another test of underwater nuclear-capable attack drone this week

06:33 April 08, 2023

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it carried out another test of an underwater nuclear-capable attack drone this week, proving the weapon system's reliability and "deadly" striking capability.

The North tested the "Haeil-2" underwater strategic weapon system from April 4-7, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The drone cruised along an "oval and eight-shaped" course simulating a distance of 1,000 kilometers in the East Sea for 71 hours and six minutes and set off a test warhead underwater, it said.

The test came about two weeks after the North first unveiled the test of its underwater attack drone Haeil which it claims is capable of spawning a "radioactive tsunami" and stealthily attacking enemies.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK