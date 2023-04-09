4 S. Koreans make cut at weather-interrupted Masters

AUGUSTA, United States, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A record four South Korean players made the cut at the Masters, the first major of the men's golf season interrupted by inclement weather.

The second round of the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, was only completed Saturday (local time), after play was halted due to rain and thunderstorms. That forced 39 players to hit the course at 8 a.m. Saturday to finish their second round.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea hits from a bunker on the 10th hole during the weather-delayed second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

When 36 holes were in the books, all four South Koreans in the field survived the cut for the top 50 and ties, set at three-over 147.

Lee Kyoung-hoon was the top South Korean at three-under through the first two rounds, followed by Kim Joo-hyung at two-under and Kim Si-woo at one-over. Im Sung-jae, who has had two top-10 finishes here in his three previous starts, checked in at three-over.

Im had to make par on the 18th hole to join his countrymen and drained his 5-foot putt in rain.

None of these four players completed the third round, which was suspended due to rain and will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The final round is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Kim Joo-hyung of South Korea tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

And all four of them were sitting at even par, tied for 28th.

Im, who started the third round on the back nine, caught fire with three birdies through his first seven holes of the third round. Kim Si-woo was one under over his first nine holes.

Kim Joo-hyung played his first 12 holes of the third round at two-over to fall to even par for the tournament. Lee also dropped to even par after going three-over through 10 holes in the third round.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

The previous mark for the most South Koreans to play on the weekend at the Masters was three. Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Young-eun and Kim Kyung-tae made the cut in 2011, and Im Sung-jae, Kang Sung-hoon and Kim Si-hoo all made it to the weekend in 2020.

Brooks Koepka of the United States led the way at 13-under through six holes in the third round, four ahead of Jon Rahm of Spain, who also got in six holes before play was suspended.



view larger image In this UPI photo, Kim Si-woo of South Korea hits from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)