Easter parade to take place in central Seoul

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- A large-scale Easter parade was set to take place in central Seoul on Sunday, with about 4,000 people expected to march from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Plaza in the afternoon.

The parade, set for 2 p.m.-4 p.m., will feature not only religious events, such as parades of the Ark of the Covenant and a cross structure, but also festive elements, such as a percussion band, a choir and a traditional mask dance.

Traffic will be closed on the route in stages.

An Easter music concert is also scheduled to take place at Gwanghwamun Square at 5:30 p.m.

