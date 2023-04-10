SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. causes stir over report on eavesdropping on allies, including S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. faces controversy over eavesdropping on S. Korean government, disconcerting event ahead of Yoon's visit (Kookmin Daily)

-- Some 100 secret U.S. documents leaked, revealing U.S. eavesdropping on allies (Donga Ilbo)

-- CIA intercepted talks between senior S. Korean foreign affairs, security officials: report (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. eavesdropped on S. Korea, allies: report (Segye Times)

-- 'Endless lies threaten spirit of Constitution': Yoon slams fake news at Easter Mass (Chosun Ilbo)

-- One year to go until general elections, with gov't, main opposition party facing judgment (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- CIA eavesdropped on S. Korean nat'l security office: report (Hankyoreh)

-- One year left until general elections; gov't, main opposition party face judgment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Despite chip slump, Joosung Engineering to supply equipment to U.S., Taiwan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Warning signs of stagnation grow louder (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North continues to ghost South, tests undersea drone (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea to 'consult' with US over alleged wiretapping of security office (Korea Herald)

-- N. Korea not responding to military hotline calls (Korea Times)

