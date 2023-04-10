(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 10)

Samsung shock

"What's good for GM is good for America."

That famous saying illustrated the importance of the auto industry for the U.S. economy in the 1950s.

One might as well replace General Motors with Samsung Electronics and America with Korea to know how important the semiconductor industry is for this country's economy. Semiconductors once accounted for a quarter of Korea's exports and Samsung took up one-fifth of aggregate stock market value.

In the first quarter of this year, Samsung's operating profit plunged 95.8 percent year-on-year to 600 billion won ($455 million). The last time Samsung's quarterly profit fell below 1 trillion won was in 2009, when most countries were still smarting from the global financial crisis.

Samsung said it would reduce memory chip production temporarily to bolster prices. It was the first voluntary output cut since 1998, right after Korea received the IMF's bailout loan amid the Asian financial crisis. Korea Inc. seems to be in another financial crisis based only on the three-month performance of the world's largest memory chip and cellphone maker.

But is not. Even amid the earnings shock, Samsung's production cut is also partly due to a strategy to maximize its market share. If China's reopening and reduced output show their effects in earnest, Samsung's bottom lines will improve in the second half of this year, if not in the second quarter.

The real problem will come after that, however.

A global semiconductor war has begun. For a long time, major countries have been content with their fixed role. The U.S. was a chip designer, Japan was the equipment supplier and Korea and Taiwan were manufacturers. Now, America wants to become an all-round player, Japan seeks to restore its glory of the 1980s and China is working hard to become self-reliant in semiconductor production. Korea, still reliant on DRAMs and NAND chips, lags behind Taiwan in chips for complicated applications.

Two things will determine Korea's semiconductor industry in the future -- technology, and diplomacy.

The first game will be decided by which country mass-produces 2-nanometer (1 nm equals one billionth of a meter) chips first. Samsung and Japan's alliance of major companies will vie head-to-head to become the first producer by 2025. At stake is how Samsung will maintain or widen its current lead in manufacturing technology. It was reassuring that major political parties agreed last month to expand tax benefits for chipmakers from 8 percent to 15 percent. The government should see that tax credits flow precisely into targeted investments.

Even more challenging is how to deal with U.S. pressure.

Washington currently demands too much -- the return of excess profits, disclosure of technological and financial business secrets, and keeping manufacturing bases in the U.S. -- using relatively small subsidies as bait. It would be better for Korean chipmakers not to receive subsidies and keep their trade secrets. However, given this country's reliance on the superpower for national security and other matters, they can't. The government's trade diplomats must do their best to persuade -- and fight, if needed -- with their U.S. counterparts, bilaterally or multilaterally.

If Washington seeks an alliance in security, but gets selfish in economic matters, Seoul should be able to do so. In this era of global economic war, no one backs you up, and each should go their own separate way. There are no lasting friends or foes. Uniting or dispersing with partners, be it America, China or Japan, depends only on maximizing national interests.

Regretfully, many Koreans worry about their government's attitude and ability. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who seldom concedes to political opponents at home, gives generous gifts to foreign friends. It must be the opposite way. Yoon, who paints himself as the "first sales representative of the Republic of Korea," should prove it when he visits Washington later this month.

Yoon must not give all and count on the other's goodwill ― as he did and failed in Tokyo last month. Koreans deserve far better summit diplomacy.

