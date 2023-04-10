Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #shooting threat

Police tracking down writer of internet message threatening to kill Yoon

09:40 April 10, 2023

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Police are tracking down the writer of an internet message threatening to kill President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Monday.

In the message posted on an online community Sunday night, the writer claimed he or she brought a pistol with cryptocurrency and threatened to "kill the president to save the country." The photo of a pistol was included in the message.

Police in the central city of Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, were tracing the Internet Protocol address of the posting to identify the writer, officials said.

view larger image Police tracking down writer of internet message threatening to kill Yoon - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK