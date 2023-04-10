N. Korea again unresponsive to daily phone call via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea again did not respond to daily morning calls with South Korea through an inter-Korean liaison communication channel Monday, according to Seoul's unification ministry.

The North was unresponsive to routine opening calls at 9 a.m. after it stopped answering calls from the South on Friday morning, according to the ministry. Calls from the liaison hotline do not take place on weekends.

The two Koreas are supposed to hold phone calls twice a day, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., via their joint liaison channel.

Calls through a military hotline also went unanswered for the fourth straight day Monday, according to the South's defense ministry.



