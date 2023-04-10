Ulsan, Pohang stay undefeated in K League; Suwon FC explode for 5 goals in win

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- With six matches in the books in the K League 1, defending champions Ulsan Hyundai FC still haven't lost.

Ulsan defeated Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win to begin the 2023 season. They are now one victory away from tying the K League record for the longest winning streak to begin a season, a mark set by Suwon in 1998 and matched by Seongnam in 2003.



view larger image Ulsan Hyundai FC players celebrate a goal by Gustav Ludwigson (C) against Suwon Samsung Bluewings during a K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 8, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

At 18 points, Ulsan hold a four-point lead over Pohang Steelers, the one other undefeated club in the league with four wins and two draws. Pohang blanked Gwangju FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of 2023, stuck in last place with two draws and four losses.

Daejeon Hana Citizen FC, newly promoted from the K League 2, seemed on the verge of stretching their undefeated run to six matches on Sunday, too. However, they blew a 2-0 lead against Suwon FC en route to a 5-3 defeat, with Suwon FC scoring all five goals in the second half.

Suwon FC had just three goals in their first five matches of 2023 prior to Sunday.



view larger image South Korean trot singer Lim Young-woong takes the ceremonial kickoff before a K League 1 match between FC Seoul and Daegu FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on April 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

As Daejeon dropped to fourth place, FC Seoul climbed to third with a 3-0 victory over Daegu FC on Saturday. With the trot star Lim Young-woong on hand for the ceremonial kickoff and a halftime performance, the match at Seoul World Cup Stadium drew 45,007 fans, the largest crowd at a South Korean sporting event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the biggest crowd since the K League started tallying paying spectators in 2018.



view larger image Fans take in a K League 1 match between FC Seoul and Daegu FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on April 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

In a meeting of two winless clubs, Jeju United squeezed past Gangwon FC 1-0 for their first victory this year. They climbed to 10th place at five points, while Gangwon dropped to 11th on three draws and three losses.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors shut down Incheon United 2-0 on Sunday to snap their two-game losing skid. Jun Amano and Rafa Silva scored a goal apiece, becoming the first foreign players to find the back of the net for Jeonbuk in 2023.



view larger image Yoon Bitgaram of Suwon FC (R) celebrates his goal against Daejeon Hana Citizen FC during a K League 1 match at Suwon Stadium in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 9, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

