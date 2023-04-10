S. Korea kicks off Hwarang defense drills

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military kicked off an annual joint exercise with local governments, police and firefighting authorities Monday as part of efforts to maintain an integrated defense posture against North Korea's military threats.

The Hwarang drills got under way in the southern city of Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province for a five-day run, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The exercise is also set to take place in five other major regions across the country through October.

The JCS said this year's exercise will see a return to full-scale drills after being reduced in size or switched to a discussion-based format since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

Authorities plan to stage air raid drills against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, counterterrorism drills and cyberterrorism response training, it added.



view larger image This file photo, provided by the Taebaek municipal government, on Oct. 26, 2022, shows troops taking part in the Hwarang exercise at a power substation in Taebaek, 181 kilometers east of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

