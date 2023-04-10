Baseball league unveils new-look committee for nat'l team selection, development

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league on Monday introduced a new-look committee tasked with naming national teams and developing prospects for future international competitions.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said its old technical committee will give way to the competitiveness enhancement committee, which will be responsible for a "fair and transparent" player selection process and for development of national teams.



The new body, headed by former Kia Tigers general manager Cho Kye-hyeon, will hold its first meeting later Monday. He will be joined by six retired KBO players, including former Hanwha Eagles bench coach Jang Jong-hoon. Other members have been coaches on KBO or national teams and are currently working as KBO color commentators on sports cable stations.

The committee will put together the national team for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September and the Asia Professional Baseball Championship, a competition for under-24 players from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, in November.

In addition to building rosters, the new committee will also be responsible for devising mid- to long-term development plans for the national team program. The members will also be asked to come up with measures to improve amateur baseball and develop young professional prospects.

The move is in response to South Korea's first-round exit at the World Baseball Classic last month, the third consecutive time the country couldn't get out of the opening stage at the tournament. The disappointing performance sparked calls to boost long-term player development programs in the KBO.

