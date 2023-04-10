Actor Kim Seo-hyung portrays complicated emotions in crime drama 'Pale Moon'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Actor Kim Seo-hyung returns as a vulnerable middle-aged woman who deals with an unexpected turn of life after embezzling customers' money at a bank in new drama series "Pale Moon," set for release Monday.

Directed by Yoo Jong-sun, KT Genie Studio's series revolves around a bored housewife, Yoo I-hwa, played by Kim, who takes on a part-time job at a bank and makes an irreversible choice to embezzle money from rich customers.

It is based on Japanese writer Mitsuyo Kakuta's novel "The House on the Slope," which was also adapted to a Japanese-language movie under the same title "Pale Moon" in 2014.

Kim, best known for a college admission coordinator character in JTBC series "Sky Castle" (2018), portrays complicated, perilous emotions surrounding her extramarital affairs and money, according to its teaser trailer.

The drama "Pale Moon" will be screened at the non-competition Rendezvous section of the sixth Cannes Drama Festival, which runs from April 14-19. It marks Kim's second work presented in the French city of Cannes following her thriller film "The Villainess" (2017), which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

The first two episodes of "Paper Moon" air on telecom operator KT's IPTV service, Genie TV, local cable channel ENA and Korean streaming platform Tving later in the day.

A scene from Korean drama series "Pale Moon" is seen in this photo provided by KT Studio Genie, a production company operated by telecom operator KT.

