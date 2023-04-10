Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 2nd homer of season in rout

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has gone deep for the second time this season.

Kim launched a two-run homer off Lucas Luetge of the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday (local time), giving the Padres an 8-0 lead. They went on to take the game 10-2.



view larger image In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim fell behind 0-2 before Luetge threw two straight balls. The left-hander then threw a sweeper at 75.6 mph, almost down to Kim's ankle. Then in the spirit of the Masters, the first major of the men's golf season taking place about two hours from Atlanta in Augusta, Kim went down and golfed the ball over the left field fence.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario attempted a jumping catch at the fence, but the ball went off the tip of his glove.

Batting sixth, Kim had hit a double off the left field wall in the second inning to drive in a run, before drawing a walk in the third inning.

He flied out in the sixth and struck out in the ninth. He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the game and is now batting .281/.343/.594 for the season in nine games.

Kim had 11 home runs in 150 games last year and didn't have his first homer until his 10th game.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (R) poses with teammate Nelson Cruz (C) and a bat boy as pitcher Blake Snell takes a Polaroid picture after Kim's two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

