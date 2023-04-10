Go to Contents
Deputy nat'l security adviser to visit U.S. ahead of Yoon's state visit

14:36 April 10, 2023

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo will visit Washington this week to prepare for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States, the presidential office said Monday.

Kim will visit Washington from Tuesday to Saturday to meet with U.S. government officials and discuss preparations for a "successful state visit" by the president on April 26, the office said.

In the meetings, Kim will also exchange views on various issues, including North Korea, economic security, and cooperation on regional and global issues, it added.

view larger image Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, in this file photo taken March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, in this file photo taken March 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

