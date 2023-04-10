The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents

SEOUL -- South Korea will seek "appropriate measures" from the United States if necessary after the two countries look into the veracity of leaked documents purporting the U.S. eavesdropped on South Korean officials, the presidential office said Monday.

According to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post, a set of leaked Pentagon documents shared on social media revealed that U.S. intelligence services eavesdropped on conversations at the South Korean presidential office in early March regarding whether to provide weapons support to Ukraine.



Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 2nd homer of season in rout

SEOUL -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has gone deep for the second time this season.

Kim launched a two-run homer off Lucas Luetge of the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday (local time), giving the Padres an 8-0 lead. They went on to take the game 10-2.



Deputy nat'l security adviser to visit U.S. ahead of Yoon's state visit

SEOUL -- Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo will visit Washington this week to prepare for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States, the presidential office said Monday.

Kim will visit Washington from Tuesday to Saturday to meet with U.S. government officials and discuss preparations for a "successful state visit" by the president on April 26, the office said.



(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae to get face-lift to become tourist landmark

SEOUL -- The culture ministry said Monday the former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae, which was opened to public access about a year ago, will be transformed into a multifaceted tourist landmark with historical, cultural and natural value.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled its basic plan for operating the compound as it was commissioned by the presidential office to manage the compound at the end of last month.



(News Focus) Leaked documents put S. Korea in awkward situation ahead of Yoon's state visit to U.S.

S. Korea to invest 13.5 tln won by 2030 in chips, batteries, other key sectors

SEOUL -- South Korea will invest 13.5 trillion won (US$10.23 billion) in key industry sectors, including semiconductors, secondary batteries and nuclear power generation, by 2030 to achieve innovative technologies and spur economic growth, the industry ministry said Monday.

The government plans to conduct 40 research and development projects in 11 major industry fields, for which it will invest 6.2 trillion won by 2027 and an additional 7.3 trillion won by 2030, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(LEAD) S. Korea launches new frigate with enhanced anti-sub capabilities

SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday held a ceremony launching a new 3,600-ton frigate with reinforced anti-submarine and anti-air capabilities, the Navy and the state arms procurement agency said.

The ceremony for ROKS Chungnam, named after a central province, took place at the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the armed service and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



(2nd LD) DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday urged the presidential office to immediately demand "clear information" from Washington on reports about alleged attempts by the United States to eavesdrop on top South Korean officials.

Rep. Park Hong-keun, floor leader of the DP, made the remarks in response to a New York Times report that claimed the Central Intelligence Agency eavesdropped on Seoul's internal debates about providing weapons to the U.S. for use in Ukraine.



Seoul shares hit nearly 8-month high on tech boost, eased inflation woes

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks hit a nearly eight-month high Monday, buoyed by strong gains in tech blue-chips and U.S. jobs data signaling a cooling economy that raises the odds for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its monetary tightening. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 21.67 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 2,512.08, the highest since Aug. 17 last year.





