SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea-U.S. ties ensnarled by eavesdropping report; criticism grows over 'submissive diplomacy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification: presidential office (Kookmin Daily)

-- Tragedies should be stopped by using alcohol interlock devices on vehicles: experts (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential office to prioritize verification on U.S. eavesdropping report, closely watching impact on Yoon's state visit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Presidential office to prioritize verification on alleged U.S. eavesdropping, to request measures from U.S. if necessary (Segye Times)

-- Teens delivering drugs; 'school uniforms fall under the radar' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Drug crimes evolve to involve phone scams and handgun smuggling (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Submissive diplomacy even after U.S. eavesdropping; presidential office does not even lodge a protest (Hankyoreh)

-- 17.6 bln bees go missing again; 'culprits are climate villains' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- A union wave in Pangyo Valley as workers seek to hold on to jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI reclaims 2500 level as foreigners return (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- South starts exercises, North won't pick up phone (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Falling revenue threatens tax cuts (Korea Herald)

-- U.S. spying report feared to overshadow Yoon-Biden summit (Korea Times)

(END)