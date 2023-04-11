Go to Contents
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' MV tops 1.2 bln views

09:30 April 11, 2023

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The music video for "How You Like That," a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

The group's agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday the video hit the milestone earlier in the day, becoming the quartet's sixth video with more than 1.2 billion views.

The five others are the music videos for "Ddu-du Ddu-du' (2 billion views), "Kill This Love" (1.7 billion views), "Boombayah" (1.5 billion views) and "As If It's Your Last" (1.2 billion views), as well as the band's choreography video for "How You Like That."

view larger image This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" music video surpassing 1.2 billion views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" music video surpassing 1.2 billion views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

