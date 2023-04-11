S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs hold phone talks over U.S. military leak reports

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Tuesday over recent media reports about a leak of purported U.S. military documents, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the conversation, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained to his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, about media reports on the leak, and affirmed that Washington will closely communicate and fully cooperate with the South Korean government over the issue, according to the ministry.

The two sides also shared the view that the solidarity of the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains firmer than ever and agreed to make efforts for the development of the alliance on the occasion of its 70th anniversary this year, it said.

According to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post, a set of leaked Pentagon documents shared on social media revealed that U.S. intelligence services eavesdropped on conversations at the South Korean presidential office in early March regarding whether to provide weapons support to Ukraine.

The reports come as President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to make a state visit to the U.S. for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 26.



view larger image This file photo, taken Jan. 31, 2023, shows South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R) speaking at a press conference with his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, after their talks at Lee's office in central Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

