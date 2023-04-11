Samsung signs deal with Ferrari to supply OLED display panels

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co., the display arm of Samsung Electronics Co., on Tuesday signed a deal to supply organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels to Ferrari, the company said.

The two companies held a ceremony to exchange a memorandum of understanding at the panel maker's Asan Campus, 83 kilometers south of Seoul, to supply automotive OLED panels and help the Italian luxury carmaker in its digital transformation.

The ceremony was attended by Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Samsung Display, which supplies OLED panels to Hyundai's IONIQ and Audi e-tron, has been intensifying its efforts to develop next-generation automotive display panels and expanding its partnership with global carmakers.

At CES 2023, it showcased the New Digital Cockpit, a curved automotive digital cockpit, combining a 34-inch display with a 15.6-inch display, which the company said delivers the optimal viewing experience in driving mode and helps the driver focus on the road.

The South Korean firm has reportedly been in talks with BMW on a similar supply contract.



view larger image This image captured from Samsung Display Co.'s website on April 11, 2023, shows its New Digital Cockpit, which is targeted at self-driving vehicles. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)