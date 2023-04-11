Samsung to share patent technologies with smaller firms

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. will allow smaller domestic companies to use more of its royalty-free technologies to achieve shared growth, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

Samsung will transfer 272 kinds of its patent technologies in eight sectors, including semiconductors, displays and mobile gadgets, to smaller firms without receiving royalties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The government launched the tech-sharing program in 2013, and 33 conglomerates and state-run companies have since shared 2,979 patents with 1,416 smaller companies.

Samsung took part in the program in 2015 and has shared 959 patents with 502 companies, the ministry said.

"This program has served as a good chance for smaller companies to upgrade their tech competitiveness," a ministry official said. "This year, we will also take more of such tech transfer chances in cooperation with SK Group, POSCO and the Korea Electric Power Corp."



view larger image This photo taken April 7, 2023, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

