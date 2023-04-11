S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister voiced "strong" regret Tuesday over North Korea's refusal to answer daily calls via an inter-Korean liaison line and a military hotline, calling it a "unilateral and irresponsible" move.

Minister Kwon Young-se's message came as the North did not respond to regular phone calls through such inter-Korean communication channels for the fifth straight day.

"The government expresses strong regret over the North's unilateral and irresponsible attitude. We strongly warn that this will only lead the North to isolate itself and face more difficult situations," Kwon said in a statement.

The minister also "strongly" condemned the North's repeated unauthorized use of South Korean assets left behind at the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North.

The North's state media have carried photos and aired video footage featuring what appears to be South Korean commuter buses operating in Pyongyang and Kaesong. The buses are presumed to be used to transport North Korean workers before the industrial complex was closed down in 2016.

Kwon said the North has violated related inter-Korean agreements on the operation of the factory zone.

"The government will take all available measures, including legal actions, to make the North take responsibility for its unlawful activity, and closely cooperate with the international community," he added.



