(LEAD) Wildfires destroy some 100 homes in Gangneung amid typhoon-class strong winds

SEOUL/GANGNEUNG, South Korea, April 11 (Yonhap) -- A wind-swept wildfire tore through the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung on Tuesday, destroying about 100 homes and forcing hundreds of residents and tourists to evacuate.

The wildfire broke out on a hill in Gangneung's Nangok-dong district at around 8:30 a.m. amid the combination of high wind and dry weather warnings issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) for the region earlier.



A wildfire rages on a hill in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, on April 11, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Forest Service.

From early Tuesday, typhoon-class strong winds with an instantaneous maximum speed reaching 30 meters per second blew over Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, and other east coast areas of Gangwon Province.

The fire was rapidly spreading to the district's residential areas due to gusty winds, burning about 100 houses so far, according to the city's fire officials. No casualties have been reported yet.

The city government sent a disaster warning message to the fire-stricken district's residents, asking them to evacuate to community service centers or to the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Some tourists staying in nearby accommodations were also evacuating to safe places in case there is an emergency.

The fire authorities raised their response posture to the highest level and mobilized more than 300 firefighters, six helicopters and 200 fire trucks, though their firefighting efforts were hampered by strong winds.

In Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government to swiftly use all available equipment and manpower to extinguish the wildfires as soon as possible and prevent casualties, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The KMA has also issued a strong wind advisory elsewhere in the nation, including central inland and western and southern coastal areas, saying the unusual weather conditions have occurred because the Korean Peninsula is located between high pressure to the south and low pressure to the north.

In addition, the state weather agency issued a cold wave advisory for dozens of cities and counties throughout the country as of Tuesday morning.



A house and a nearby hill in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, are engulfed by flames on April 11, 2023, amid high wind and dry weather warnings for east coast areas.

