BLACKPINK's Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard's two global songs charts with 'Flower'

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts this week with her individual song "Flower."

Billboard said on social media Monday (U.S. time) that Jisoo became the third member of the quartet to chart in the top 10 of the two charts as a solo artist, following Rose and Lisa.

The two charts rank the top songs based on streaming and downloads from more than 200 territories around the world.

"Flower" has garnered 108.7 million streams and 210 million downloads worldwide since it was released as the lead track of Jisoo's debut solo single album, "Me," on March 31.

According to Billboard, this is the third-highest number of first-week streams since its global charts launched. The song most-streamed in the first week of its release is "Lalisa," a solo song by her bandmate Lisa, which garnered 152.6 million streams.



view larger image K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

