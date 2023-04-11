Seoul shares extend gains late Tues. after BOK's rate freeze

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonahp) -- Seoul stocks continued to trend upward late Tuesday on foreign and institutional buying.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 25.53 points, or 1.02 percent, to trade at 2,537.61 as of 11:22 a.m.

Market heavyweights, buoyed by strong buying from foreigners and institutional investors, pushed the main bourse upward.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight time, keeping the rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.

Market participants are also betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hikes at the end of its policy meeting next month, following U.S. jobs data pointing to robust employment growth in March.

Large cap shares in Seoul were trading higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.15 percent, while rival chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.88 percent.

Major chemical firm LG Chem jumped 6.53 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor was up 2.74 percent, and electronics maker LG Electronics dipped 0.09 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,317.7 won against the greenback, up 2 won from the previous session's close.

