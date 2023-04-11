Go to Contents
CJ Wellcare to target U.S. with Amazon entry

14:27 April 11, 2023

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Wellcare Corp. said Tuesday it will begin selling its products on Amazon this week in a bid to expand its health supplement business in the United States.

The health functional food making affiliate of CJ Group said its 10 products will be made available on the U.S. e-commerce site starting Tuesday.

The move comes amid a growing number of health-conscious consumers in the United States, especially since the pandemic. The U.S. market for health functional food products is expected to grow up to US$15 billion by 2026, according to the company.

CJ Wellcare said it further plans to expand to the Southeast Asian market through Shopee, one of the largest e-commerce sites in the region.

view larger image CJ Wellcare Corp.'s health supplement products sold on Amazon are shown in this rendered image provided by the company on April 11, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

CJ Wellcare Corp.'s health supplement products sold on Amazon are shown in this rendered image provided by the company on April 11, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

