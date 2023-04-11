Yoon calls for use of every possible resource to put out Gangneung wildfire

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Tuesday for the use of all available government resources in the fight against a wildfire raging through the eastern province of Gangwon, his office said.

The fire started in Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, in the morning and raged in nearby regions as well, spurred by strong winds, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Yoon received a related report from the authorities, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



view larger image A guesthouse in Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, is on fire, as a wildfire spreads across Gangwon Province on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

The president was quoted as instructing them to "make sure of the evacuation, in particular, of residents in areas feared to be affected by the wildfire, and as a top priority take measures to prevent casualties."

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also presided over an emergency interagency disaster response meeting in Seoul and urged all-out efforts to bring the fire under control.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over an emergency interagency meeting on the wildfire in Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, at the government office complex in the capital on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

