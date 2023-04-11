Gangneung wildfire threatens safety of cultural assets

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The cultural heritage management authority was on high alert Tuesday as a wildfire spreads rapidly in strong winds in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, threatening the safety of cultural assets in the region.

The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said it was moving seven signboards from Gyeongpodae Pavilion, a state-designated cultural treasure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in the city, to a nearby museum to keep them safe from the fire.

The fire started in Nangok-dong in Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, in the morning and raged in nearby regions as well, spurred by strong winds, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.



view larger image In this photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, a worker removes a signboard from the Gyeongpodae Pavilion in Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, as a wildfire spreads rapidly, spurred by strong winds in the city. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Gyeongpodae Pavilion, which is located on a lofty spot overlooking a scenic coastal lake, was cited as one of the eight scenic sites of the northeastern coast during the Joseon Dynasty. It is a historic site where many poets, calligraphers and painters loved to spend time in order to enjoy the beautiful natural landscape, study and cultivate their minds.

The CHA has been spraying water around the pavilion and Gangneung Seongyojang, also a state-designated cultural heritage site, and taking measures to prevent it from catching fire.

Gangneung Seongyojang is one of the former upper-class residences of noble families from the Joseon era.

There have been no reports of damage to the two cultural heritage sites as of 1 p.m.

However, some of the locally designated cultural heritage sites from Joseon, such as the Banghaejeong pavilion, which a local official used as his retirement home, and Sangyeongjeong, a small pavilion by the lake, are known to have been partially destroyed or burnt down.

sshim@yna.co.kr

