The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



--------------------

(3rd LD) Wildfires destroy 70 homes, extensive woodland on east coast amid typhoon-class strong winds

SEOUL/GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- A wind-swept wildfire tore through the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung on Tuesday, destroying about 70 homes and buildings, burning woodland the size of 518 football fields, and forcing hundreds of residents and tourists to evacuate.

The wildfire broke out on a hill in Gangneung's Nangok-dong district at around 8:30 a.m. amid the combination of high wind and dry weather warnings issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) for the region earlier.



--------------------

(2nd LD) Google slapped with 42.1 bln-won fine for unfair practices in app market

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to slap a fine of 42.1 billion won (US$31.8 million) on Google LLC and its regional arms for unfair business practices aimed at solidifying its dominance in the Korean mobile gaming app market.

The punishment came as the U.S.-based global tech giant made shady agreements with South Korean mobile game companies between June 2016 and April 2018, banning them from releasing their content on One Store, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).



--------------------

Hyundai to invest 24 tln won in EV sector by 2030

SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will invest 24 trillion won (US$18.2 billion) in its domestic electric vehicle (EV) production facilities and other EV projects by 2030.

Hyundai Motor Co., its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. will collectively make the investment to become the world's No. 3 EV maker in terms of sales by 2030, the group said in a statement.



--------------------

Ex-President Park visits Buddhist temple in 1st official public appearance after pardon

DAEGU -- Former President Park Geun-hye visited a Buddhist temple in the conservative-leaning southern city of Daegu on Tuesday in her first official public appearance since relocating to the city last year following a presidential pardon.

Donning a white jacket and a pearl necklace with her signature updo hairstyle, Park arrived at Donghwa Temple of the Jogye Order in northern Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in the late morning.



--------------------

Prosecution seeking to freeze assets of crypto fugitive Kwon

SEOUL -- Prosecutors said Tuesday they are in the process of freezing assets of Do Kwon, the co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, who was recently arrested.

The 32-year-old Kwon is being held in Montenegro after being on the run for nearly 11 months for the alleged cryptocurrency fraud that wiped out nearly US$40 billion in market value.



--------------------

(LEAD) Main opposition urges gov't to lodge protest with U.S. over eavesdropping suspicion

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday urged the government to immediately lodge a complaint with Washington over alleged attempts to eavesdrop on top South Korean officials and called for measures to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

Rep. Park Hong-keun, the DP's floor leader, made the remarks in response to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post on a set of leaked Pentagon documents that allegedly reveal that U.S. intelligence services eavesdropped on Seoul's internal debates about providing weapons to the United States for use in Ukraine in early March.



--------------------

(3rd LD) BOK holds key interest rate steady for 2nd straight time as recession woes rise

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight time Tuesday as inflation appears to be easing and concerns are rising over an economic slowdown.

In a widely expected decision, the seven-member monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea kept the benchmark seven-day repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent. The decision was made unanimously, the BOK said.



--------------------

Lawmaker tables bill recognizing damage from Fukushima water as 'fishing industry disaster'

SEOUL -- A lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday proposed a bill that recognizes damage to aquaculture products caused by Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as a "fishing industry disaster."

Tabled by Rep. Park Chan-dae of the Democratic Party (DP), the revision to the Act on the Prevention of and Countermeasures against Agricultural and Fishery Disasters stipulates damage from the water discharge as a valid case of a fishing industry disaster.

