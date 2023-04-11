Portugal's PM discusses renewable energy, chips with top execs of Hanwha, SK hynix

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa met with the top executives of Hanwha Solutions Corp. and SK hynix Inc. on Tuesday, and discussed efforts for cooperation in renewable energy and semiconductors, industry sources said.

Costa, who arrived in Seoul earlier in the day on a two-day visit, met with Kim Dong-kwan, a co-head of Hanwha Solutions and de facto heir to the energy-to-defense Hanwha Group, for a discussion on business opportunities in offshore wind power and other renewable energy fields, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Hanwha, the seventh-largest conglomerate in South Korea, is pushing to reshape its energy business toward renewables, from producing and transporting hydrogen and ammonia to producing and providing electricity using the energy storage systems in the United States and Europe.

Costa then toured the SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, about 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and had a meeting with Park Jeong-ho, vice chair and head of the world's second-largest memory chipmaker.

Costa is expected to meet with Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee on Wednesday and hold talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Costa will also attend a business forum to be hosted by the two countries' business organizations.



view larger image This file photo, provided by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), shows KCCI Chief Chey Tae-won (L) meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, on March 5, 2023, during his visit to the country as a presidential envoy for South Korea's World Expo bid campaign. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

