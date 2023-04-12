Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:53 April 12, 2023

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gangneung forest fire put out 8 hours after burning 379 hectares with typhoon-level winds (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Wildfire fanned with strong winds ravages Gangneung (Kookmin Daily)
-- IMF lowers growth outlook for S. Korea to 1.5 pct in fourth consecutive cut (Donga Ilbo)
-- Typhoon-level strong winds engulf Gangneung again (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Typhoon-level 'fire winds' leaves area size of 530 football fields in ashes (Segye Times)
-- Wildfire fanned by strong winds, April's nightmare, hits Gangneung this time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rain extinguishes 8-hour 'fire typhoon' that burned down Gangneung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't stabbed in the back both by Washington and Tokyo (Hankyoreh)
-- Gangneung wildfire engulfs area size of 240 football fields (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Aiming to become world's No. 3 electric car maker, Hyundai Motor Group says it will build EV-only plant (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK holds key interest rate steady for 2nd straight time, winding down monetary tightening (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Huge Gangwon forest fire kills 1 and injures 14 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hundreds flee Gangneung wildfire (Korea Herald)
-- Gangneung wildfire kills 1, burns wide area (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK