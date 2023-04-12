(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 12)

Spying on friends

Seoul must demand swift US clarification, apology



The recent report that U.S. spy agencies eavesdropped on top South Korean officials is neither new nor totally unexpected.

America has done and will continue to do so.

Still, Seoul should not let Washington get away with it like before. In this regard, the Yoon Suk Yeol government's initial response was too cautious and passive.

"After grasping the situation, we will ask the U.S. to take proper steps, if necessary," the presidential office said on Monday. A day before, the office said it would "review precedents" and "refer to other countries' examples."

Still, even U.S. officials acknowledged the leaked documents on social media were true, for the most part. The conversation between former National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han and his aide Lee Moon-hee ― referred to as Yi Mun-hui in the documents ― about the possible U.S. diversion of Korean artillery shells to Ukraine was too detailed to be false.

Koreans have yet to hear the U.S. formally admit and apologize for spying on one of its staunchest allies. In 2013, Edward Snowden exposed the U.S. eavesdropping on 35 foreign embassies in Washington, including the Korean mission. There were no explicit expressions of regret or even clarification from the U.S. side then, except for some behind-the-scenes requests for understanding.

When it was learned that U.S. spy agencies had tapped former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone for a decade, President Barack Obama apologized and vowed not to let it happen again. Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff canceled her scheduled state visit to the U.S. upon Snowden's revelation. Yoon and his aides must refer to these foreign examples instead of Korean precedents made by his predecessors, including former President Park Geun-hye.

Yoon may find the ongoing controversy doubly regretful as it comes two weeks before his state visit to the U.S. But he must demand a clear U.S. explanation and pledges not to allow the scandal to overshadow his historic speech to the joint Congress session. The presidential delegation now visiting Washington for preliminary fine-tuning should do the job. The U.S. spy agencies' wiretapping and eavesdropping ― and other countries' similar intelligence-gathering activities ― are an open secret. However, it is nothing to be hushed up when exposed.

The government must drastically strengthen security equipment at the presidential and other key offices. When Yoon decided to move his office from Cheong Wa Dae to the present one in Yongsan, even ruling party lawmakers expressed security concerns. The presidential office says the current building is more secure than the former. However, the latest incident indicates the need to double and triple security facilities. The U.S. intelligence-gathering capacity is beyond imagination. Ex-President Park Chung-hee reportedly made essential instructions to his aides while strolling the garden of Cheong Wa Dae. Yoon must learn.

Trust is the key even in a relationship between allies and eavesdropping on friendly governments infringes on their sovereignty. We repeat this self-evident truth because it does not seem ingrained in this government. The presidential office showed an unpleasant reaction to legitimate and justifiable criticism from political opponents, saying they would "face public resistance" by hurting the alliance.

Demonizing and silencing critics without proper explanations and dividing the public into pros and cons is the sign of an authoritarian government. In both domestic and foreign affairs, the Yoon administration should explain clearly and concretely its actions and decisions and persuade the people instead of just asking them to trust and follow the ruling elite.

It will be far better if the government consults with opposition parties and seeks public consensus before making crucial decisions. Only when a government is backed by the people's understanding and support can its negotiating power with foreign partners grow. A more principled president could use the current situation to extract some economic concessions from Washington, including in the semiconductor area.

Suppose Yoon fails to clear this issue before leaving for Washington and hears only ostensible excuses while he is there. In that case, he will be the one to face public resistance.



