N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has adopted a new law aimed at strengthening state control of talents in the science and technology field, state media said Wednesday, amid the country's efforts to urge self-reliance during economic hardships.
The decision was made at a plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The law on the sci-tech talents management is designed to "realize the unified state control and administration of the talents on a higher level so that they can play a leading and pivotal role in developing the country's economy and improving the people's living standard," the KCNA said in an English-language dispatch.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed the importance of the practical use of science and technology in a bid to bolster self-reliance due to deepening economic hardships amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns.
At the latest parliamentary meeting, the North also decided to recall and elect a judge and people's assessors of the Central Court.
The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the SPA, presided over this week's meeting.
