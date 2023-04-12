Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Jimin #Billboard charts

BTS' Jimin ranks 45th with 'Like Crazy' in 2nd week on Billboard Hot 100

08:55 April 12, 2023

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Jimin of the K-pop giant BTS stayed on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard for the second consecutive week as his solo song "Like Crazy" ranked 45th, according to the latest chart released Wednesday.

Last week, the song debuted atop the Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop artist to have sat atop the chart both as a soloist and with a group.

BTS has six songs that have topped the chart, including "Dynamite" and "Butter."

"Like Crazy" was released March 24 as the lead track on his debut solo album "Face."

"Face" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following the release but fell to 16th this week.

view larger image Jimin of K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jimin of K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK