(LEAD) Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan, Choi Ji-man become 1st Korean teammates to homer in same MLB game

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES throughout with final results; ADDS top 2 photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Bae Ji-hwan and Choi Ji-man have made a piece of major league history for the Pittsburgh Pirates, becoming the first set of South Korean teammates to homer in the same game.

Bae blasted a three-run, walk-off home run off Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly in the bottom of the ninth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday (local time), capping off a 7-4 victory for the Bucs after they'd blown a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth.

In the sixth inning of the same game, Choi had homered off starter Cristian Javier, his second dinger in as many days after going six games without one.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates (C) celebrates after hitting a walk-off, three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Bae batted leadoff and played second base, while Choi batted third as the designated hitter. They are the first pair of Korean position players to be teammates in the big leagues.

Choi's home run broke a 2-2 tie and the Pirates built a 4-2 lead later in the sixth inning.

At full count, Choi got a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball at the top of the strike zone and drove it 418 feet into the seats in right field. The homer left Choi's bat at 110 mph at a launch angle of 27 degrees.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a walk-off, three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the bottom of the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi had homered for the first time this season in Monday's game against the Astros. Choi doubled in the first inning before the home run in this one, collecting multiple hits in a game for the first time this year.

The Astros scored twice in the top ninth, forcing the Pirates to come to the plate in the bottom half of that frame.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates (R) celebrates his solo home run against the Houston Astros with teammate Carlos Santana during the bottom of the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

And two singles set the stage for Bae's heroics. On a 2-2 count, Bae got a changeup on the inner part of the plate, and drilled it over the right-center field wall for his second homer of the year and his first career walk-off blast.

It was Bae's only hit in this game in five at-bats.

Bae is batting .242/.265/.485 in nine games with two homers, six RBIs and two steals this year. Choi has a .148/.148/.407 line with two homers and two RBIs but 12 strikeouts with zero walks.

view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a double against the Houston Astros during the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)