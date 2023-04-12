Prosecution demands death penalty for man for killing taxi driver, ex-girlfriend

By Kim Han-joo

GOYANG, South Korea, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for 32-year-old Lee Ki-young for murdering a taxi driver involved in a car crash and an ex-girlfriend last year.

Lee was charged with killing the taxi driver in his 60s on Dec. 20 after luring him into his house on the pretext of paying compensation money for a collision he caused under the influence of alcohol. He then allegedly hid the victim's body in a closet.

He was also charged with murdering his former girlfriend in her 50s last August and abandoning her body on the banks of a river in Paju, just northwest of Seoul. The victim's body, however, has not yet been found.

During a trial at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors also asked that he be ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The double homicide case gained widespread attention when Lee confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend during police questioning for the murder of the taxi driver. At the time of the murder, Lee was living in the deceased woman's house.

The court is expected to deliver a verdict on April 19.



view larger image Lee Ki-young, the suspect in the murders of a taxi driver and a woman, is transferred from the Ilsan Dongbu Police Agency in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, to the prosecution on Jan. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

